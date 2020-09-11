Dr. Seema Maroo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maroo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seema Maroo, MD
Overview
Dr. Seema Maroo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Maroo works at
Locations
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates - Northside980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 820, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-9307
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates4800 Olde Towne Pkwy Ste 370, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (678) 631-4620
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best ever! I highly recommend her. Very attentive, caring and warm.
About Dr. Seema Maroo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1508887985
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Yale University
Dr. Maroo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maroo accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maroo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maroo works at
Dr. Maroo has seen patients for Diarrhea, Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maroo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Maroo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maroo.
