Dr. Seema Malani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seema Malani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seema Malani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Katy, TX. They graduated from Mgm Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Malani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arthritis Clinic of Cypress and Katy2630 N Mason Rd Ste A, Katy, TX 77449 Directions (281) 805-3762
-
2
Arthritis Clinic of Cypress and Katy12121 Richmond Ave Ste 109, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 805-3761
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malani?
Quite honestly, I was not happy when my sick octogenarian was referred to Dr. Malani by his lung doctor. I thought "oh here we go again, one more specialist to deal with who will require me to drag this sick old man for needless tests every other week. And what exactly does a Rheumatologist do?". To my happy surprise, that has not been the case. Dr. Malani is an incredibly caring doctor who takes into account all the other issues patients have. She has been doing a less invasive treatment plan for my loved one and every other visit is a tele-visit which removes a lot of stress from us. I wish his other doctors were as accomodating.
About Dr. Seema Malani, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1417189325
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- NY Downtown Hosp
- Mgm Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malani accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malani works at
Dr. Malani has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Malani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.