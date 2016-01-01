Overview

Dr. Seema Lagvankar, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.



Dr. Lagvankar works at AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Medical Office Building in Hendersonville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.