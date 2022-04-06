Overview

Dr. Seema Kazi, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Kazi works at Mid Cities Psychiatry in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing, Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.