Dr. Seema Kazi, MD

Adult Psychiatry
4 (40)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Seema Kazi, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Kazi works at Mid Cities Psychiatry in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing, Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centerpointe Behavioral Health Dallas LLC
    3801 William D Tate Ave Ste 800A, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 488-8998

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Function Testing
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Apr 06, 2022
    Dr. Kazi and Annalee Alston are the greatest providers. They truly care about your wellbeing. I finally feel like I'm being heard.
    Mandy L Porter — Apr 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Seema Kazi, MD
    About Dr. Seema Kazi, MD

    Specialties
    • Adult Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1780606772
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University
    Residency
    • University of Connecticut
    Internship
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • Mama Parsi Girls Secondary School
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seema Kazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kazi works at Mid Cities Psychiatry in Grapevine, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kazi’s profile.

    Dr. Kazi has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

