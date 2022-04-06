Dr. Seema Kazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seema Kazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Seema Kazi, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Centerpointe Behavioral Health Dallas LLC3801 William D Tate Ave Ste 800A, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 488-8998
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Dr. Kazi and Annalee Alston are the greatest providers. They truly care about your wellbeing. I finally feel like I'm being heard.
- Adult Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1780606772
- New York University
- University of Connecticut
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Mama Parsi Girls Secondary School
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Kazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazi has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kazi speaks Hindi and Urdu.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.