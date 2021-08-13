See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Seema Raheel, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (22)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Seema Raheel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.

Dr. Raheel works at Conejo Valley Family Med Grp in Thousand Oaks, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Conejo Valley Family Medical Group
    125 W Thousand Oaks Blvd Ste 300, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 418-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ventura County Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Overweight
Immunization Administration
Obesity
Overweight
Immunization Administration

Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 13, 2021
    To be honest I was super nervous given her previous reviews, I walked in with mad anxiety. Then I met her and it all went away. She was super attentive, concerned, and plan oriented with my 2 hospital visits within a week. She explained my condition and possible diagnosis' to me and what could be the possible outcome better than my GI did.
    Cortney Critser — Aug 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Seema Raheel, MD
    About Dr. Seema Raheel, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bulgarian
    NPI Number
    • 1730467424
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raheel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raheel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raheel works at Conejo Valley Family Med Grp in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Raheel’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Raheel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raheel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raheel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raheel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

