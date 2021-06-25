See All Nephrologists in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. Seema Karanjgaokar, MD

Nephrology
3.5 (2)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Seema Karanjgaokar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Karanjgaokar works at Nephrological Associates, P.A. (Florham Park) in Florham Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florham Park - Hanover Office
    83 Hanover Rd Ste 290, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 736-2212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperkalemia
Acute Kidney Failure
Acidosis
Hyperkalemia
Acute Kidney Failure
Acidosis

Treatment frequency



Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 25, 2021
    What an excellent experience I had at Nephrology Associates. Dr. Karanjgaokar is the absolute best! When my husband and I walked in the office we were greeted with a welcoming smile. We have seen Dr. Karanjgaokar about thee times thus far, when I tell you I enjoy every visit I honestly mean it. She takes her time and explains all test results until I understand. If I had a follow up question she took her time and explained it with dignity and respect. Her bedside manor is the absolute best. I love her so much I asked her to be my primary care Dr. , however she is not doing private practice at this time. Dr. Seema Karanjgaokar is my friend in my head! I trust her medical guidance and I follow her directions to the max! My husbands health is better because of her. Thanks Dr. Karanjgaokar for all you do!????
    Mrs.Reid — Jun 25, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Seema Karanjgaokar, MD
    About Dr. Seema Karanjgaokar, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841521598
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center (New York)
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.