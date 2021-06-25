Overview

Dr. Seema Karanjgaokar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Karanjgaokar works at Nephrological Associates, P.A. (Florham Park) in Florham Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.