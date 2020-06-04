See All Ophthalmologists in Monroe, MI
Dr. Seema Kansara, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Seema Kansara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroe, MI. 

Dr. Kansara works at ProMedica Physicians Eye Care in Monroe, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Promedica Physicians Eye Care
    1180 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 935-5393

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • ProMedica Flower Hospital
  • Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Diplopia
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Visual Field Defects
Diplopia
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Advantica
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Block Vision
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Delta Dental
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
    • MultiPlan
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health
    • Spectera
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Seema Kansara, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1326468315
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas Health Medical School
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seema Kansara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kansara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kansara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kansara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kansara works at ProMedica Physicians Eye Care in Monroe, MI. View the full address on Dr. Kansara’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kansara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kansara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kansara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kansara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

