Overview

Dr. Seema Kamat, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, FL. They graduated from University of Bombay - Goa Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.



Dr. Kamat works at HCA Florida Citrus Primary Care in Beverly Hills, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.