Dr. Seema Hashmi, MD
Overview
Dr. Seema Hashmi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Locations
Womens Health Center419 BAY RIDGE PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 715-0714
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and solved my problems. Answers all the questions patiently
About Dr. Seema Hashmi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1942457577
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hashmi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hashmi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hashmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hashmi has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hashmi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashmi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashmi.
