Dr. Seema Harichand-Herdt, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Seema Harichand-Herdt, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Fish Memorial and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.

Dr. Harichand-Herdt works at Medical Oncology & Hematology Associates in Des Moines, IA with other offices in Deland, FL, Sanford, FL, Orange City, FL and Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Do Not Use - MEDICAL ONCOLOGY AND HEMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES
    1221 Pleasant St Ste 100, Des Moines, IA 50309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 247-3970
    Deland, Florida in Volusia County
    1070 N Stone St Ste C, Deland, FL 32720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 734-1013
    Seminole County
    2100 W 1st St, Sanford, FL 32771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 323-2250
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Mid-florida Hematology & Oncology Centers PA
    2776 Enterprise Rd Ste 100, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 774-1223
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Mid Florida Cancer Centers - Oviedo
    658 Oviedo Medical Dr, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 901-9076
    Unitypoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
    1200 Pleasant St, Des Moines, IA 50309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 241-5031
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth DeLand
  • Adventhealth Fish Memorial
  • HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Secondary Malignancies
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Secondary Malignancies

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Breast Cancer
Chronic Pain
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Esophageal Cancer
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Gynecologic Cancer
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Leukocytosis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Melanoma
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nausea
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Overweight
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Peritoneal Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Polyneuropathy
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Thrombocytosis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Infection
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Brachytherapy
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer Treatment
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer
Cancer Counseling
Cancer Treatment Complications
Cellulitis
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Chemotherapy
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Coccygeal Pain
Colon Cancer
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Down Syndrome
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Ear Ache
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
ENT Cancer
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Eye Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Head and Neck Cancer
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemophilia
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Histoplasmosis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hypercoagulable State
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Dental Network of America
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 17, 2020
    Let there be no doubt, Dr. Harichand saved my life.
    Harry — Dec 17, 2020
    About Dr. Seema Harichand-Herdt, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801831870
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • Kent State University
    • Medical Oncology
