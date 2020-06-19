Overview

Dr. Seema Hanamsagar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Nagpur, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Hanamsagar works at Prohealth Partners in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.