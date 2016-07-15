Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seema Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Seema Gupta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
Seema Gupta MD PC640 S Washington St Ste 280, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 778-9362
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Assurant Health
AvMed
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
Buckeye Community Health Plan
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Commercial Insurance Company
CoreSource
Coventry Health Care
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Golden Rule
HealthLink
Humana
National Elevator
UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
I think that Dr. Gupta is an excellent doctor who is VERY knowledgable in her area.
About Dr. Seema Gupta, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1497861470
Education & Certifications
- CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta speaks Bengali, Hindi and Punjabi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.