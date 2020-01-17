Dr. Seema Daulat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daulat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seema Daulat, MD
Overview
Dr. Seema Daulat, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Southwest and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3508 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 280-3939
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Southwest
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daulat?
Dr. Daulat is great. One of my favorite things about her is that she is cautious when it comes to removing moles. I'm very fair, so it's nice to have someone who doesn't immediately want to remove every mole that pops up.
About Dr. Seema Daulat, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154587830
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston and Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Washington, Seattle
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daulat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daulat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daulat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daulat speaks Spanish.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Daulat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daulat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daulat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daulat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.