Dr. Seema Dar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seema Dar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Dar works at
Locations
1
Seema A Dar. MD PA19284 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 656-3715Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
2
Theda Oaks Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Center19226 Stonehue Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 268-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Took my mom for her first procedure with Dr Dar. May god bless her always. She saved my moms life. Her and her entire staff went above and beyond in my moms treatment and even keeping me in constant communication and treating me with so much love and respect. We now have the opportunity to get services in Corpus where we live but will continue to drive two hours to continue care with Dr Dar. In a time of so much stress and worry kher and her team where a god sent.
About Dr. Seema Dar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dar has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Duodenitis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
193 patients have reviewed Dr. Dar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.