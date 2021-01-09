Dr. Basnett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seema Basnett, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Seema Basnett, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EXETER / SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
I have had nothing but a positive experience in the 2 years I've been seeing her virtually.
About Dr. Seema Basnett, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1386883726
- UNIVERSITY OF EXETER / SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Dr. Basnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Basnett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basnett.
