Dr. Seema Ahluwalia, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Seema Ahluwalia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seema Ahluwalia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Govt MC-Punjab U-Patiala and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Ahluwalia works at
Locations
AZ Endocrine Institute2971 W Elliot Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 733-5483
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Good doctor, very knowledge. Some times have to wait a few hours to be seen. But wroth the wait. Office staff is nice.
About Dr. Seema Ahluwalia, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1447231147
Education & Certifications
- U So Calif
- U So Calif
- Govt MC-Punjab U-Patiala
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahluwalia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahluwalia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahluwalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahluwalia has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahluwalia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahluwalia speaks Hindi.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahluwalia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahluwalia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahluwalia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahluwalia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.