Overview

Dr. Seema Ahluwalia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Govt MC-Punjab U-Patiala and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Ahluwalia works at AZ Endocrine Institute in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.