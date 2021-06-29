See All Gastroenterologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Seela Ramesh, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (108)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Seela Ramesh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with Vcu School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University

Dr. Ramesh works at Gastroenterology Institute of Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Gastroenterology Institute of Orlando
    1111 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 449-2050
    Gastroenterology Institute of Orlando
    812 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 449-1706

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UCF Lake Nona Hospital
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Anemia
Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Stricture Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Flatulence Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • CareSource
    • CeltiCare Health
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Provider Network
    • Optimum United Healthcare Bone Marrow Transplant
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (19)
    About Dr. Seela Ramesh, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1184849630
    Education & Certifications

    • Vcu School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seela Ramesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramesh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramesh has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    108 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramesh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramesh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

