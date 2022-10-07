Dr. See Chin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. See Chin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. See Chin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Chin works at
Locations
Pain Relief Associates27700 Highway 290 Ste 330, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (713) 863-7246Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Pain Relief Associates25319 Interstate 45, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (713) 863-7246Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Pain Relief Associates9525 Katy Fwy Ste 130, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 863-7246Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chin is the best. No b.s. or fluff. Super down to earth but knowledgeable. I have seen him for years and he will only do what he thinks is best for you.
About Dr. See Chin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1255646006
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- State University of New York Downstate Medical Center
- Texas Technical University
- Purdue University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chin has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chin speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
