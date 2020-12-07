Dr. Sedi Hadadian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadadian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sedi Hadadian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from KERMAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Sedi Hadadian MD23101 Sherman Pl Ste 401, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 888-8802Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
This review is way over due :) Dr. Hadadian greets patients in the hallway of her office with a huge smile . ( recently smiling beneath her mask :) )Dr. Hadadian is very patient ,kind and supportive. Dr. Hadadian cares about her patients . All staff and interns are great. A few years ago Jeanette joined "team Hadadian" She is amazing!!! Caring patient and thorough with follow up on services requested . Thank you! You are assets to your profession.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1326295452
- KERMAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Hadadian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hadadian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hadadian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hadadian has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hadadian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hadadian speaks Armenian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadadian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadadian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadadian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadadian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.