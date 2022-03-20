Dr. Sebastian Villarreal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villarreal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sebastian Villarreal, MD
Overview
Dr. Sebastian Villarreal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Dr. Villarreal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mkt. Anesthesia24608 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 665-8552Monday6:00am - 5:00pmTuesday6:00am - 5:00pmWednesday6:00am - 5:00pmThursday6:00am - 5:00pmFriday6:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Houston Methodist West Hospital18500 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (832) 522-5522Monday6:00am - 6:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Villarreal?
He helps me control my pain
About Dr. Sebastian Villarreal, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1497930044
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villarreal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villarreal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villarreal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villarreal works at
Dr. Villarreal has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villarreal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Villarreal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villarreal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villarreal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villarreal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.