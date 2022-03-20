Overview

Dr. Sebastian Villarreal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Villarreal works at Katy Pain Specialists in Katy, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.