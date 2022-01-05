See All General Surgeons in Lynbrook, NY
Dr. Sebastian Shterental, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sebastian Shterental, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. 

Dr. Shterental works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics, Gynecology, Surgery, and Urology at Lynbrook in Lynbrook, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health
    733 Sunrise Hwy Fl 2, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 927-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 05, 2022
    Dr Shterental was my surgeon for ventral hernia. He explained the procedure and was very helpful in my recovery. He is an excellent surgeon, and a wonderful caring doctor.
    debra corchia — Jan 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Sebastian Shterental, MD
    About Dr. Sebastian Shterental, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659766681
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sebastian Shterental, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shterental is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shterental has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shterental has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shterental works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics, Gynecology, Surgery, and Urology at Lynbrook in Lynbrook, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shterental’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shterental. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shterental.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shterental, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shterental appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

