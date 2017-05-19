Overview

Dr. Sebastian Scobercea, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Scobercea works at Summer Creek Clinic in Humble, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.