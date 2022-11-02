See All Hand Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Sebastian Ruggeri, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sebastian Ruggeri, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Phoenix Children's Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, St. Luke's Medical Center and Valleywise Health Medical Center.

Dr. Ruggeri works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bmg Arizona East
    350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 (602) 406-3000
    Spooner Arcadia Hand Therapy P.c.
    3104 E Indian School Rd Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85016 (602) 224-9891

Hospital Affiliations
  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Phoenix Children's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Valleywise Health Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Dupuytren's Contracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Hand Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Arthritis of the Elbow
Autoimmune Diseases
Avascular Necrosis
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Carpal Fractures
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
Hand Conditions
Joint Drainage
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Limb Cramp
Lupus
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neuralgia in the Upper Extremity
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
RSD Treatment
Scapular Fracture
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Still's Disease
Systemic Chondromalacia
Systemic Sclerosis
Trigger Finger
Upper Extremity Pain
Wrist Fracture
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Ruggeri?

    Nov 02, 2022
    Was sent to the office for Trigger finger . Staff was friendly and helpful. The doctor and P.A were very interested and concerned about my symptoms. Looking forward to continue treatment and care .
    Maria Moreno — Nov 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Sebastian Ruggeri, MD
    About Dr. Sebastian Ruggeri, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    1922076090
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pennsylvania
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • Rhode Island Hospital
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
