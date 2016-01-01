See All Anesthesiologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Sebastian Murillo, MD

Anesthesiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sebastian Murillo, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Murillo works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

About Dr. Sebastian Murillo, MD

  • Anesthesiology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1467867457
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

