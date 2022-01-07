Dr. Sebastian Lattuga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lattuga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sebastian Lattuga, MD
Overview
Dr. Sebastian Lattuga, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
New York Spine Specialist - Long Island2001 Marcus Ave Ste W170, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 355-0111Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
My surgery was 7 years ago. My sister is now looking for someone to help her. As far as my experience, RESULTS are the only thing I care about. Do I remember long waits...? nope, I'm sure there were some. Do I remember staff being helpful or rude? Nothing memorable stands out. What I DO remember is: Waking up from surgery and the tingling and pain was GONE. Recovery, not fun but that as short lived. Am I better off now than I was? 100% Are there better surgeons? maybe Are there worse surgeons? I'm SURE Glad Dr. Lattuga was able to help me put my pain in the rear view mirror. Hoping my sister has an outcome as good as mine.
About Dr. Sebastian Lattuga, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, French, Italian, Japanese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital ( Stony Brook )
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Saint Johns University of New York
