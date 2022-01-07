Overview

Dr. Sebastian Lattuga, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Lattuga works at New York Spine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.