Dr. Sebastian Lattuga, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sebastian Lattuga, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Lattuga works at New York Spine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Spine Specialist - Long Island
    2001 Marcus Ave Ste W170, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 355-0111
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Degenerative Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jan 07, 2022
    My surgery was 7 years ago. My sister is now looking for someone to help her. As far as my experience, RESULTS are the only thing I care about. Do I remember long waits...? nope, I'm sure there were some. Do I remember staff being helpful or rude? Nothing memorable stands out. What I DO remember is: Waking up from surgery and the tingling and pain was GONE. Recovery, not fun but that as short lived. Am I better off now than I was? 100% Are there better surgeons? maybe Are there worse surgeons? I'm SURE Glad Dr. Lattuga was able to help me put my pain in the rear view mirror. Hoping my sister has an outcome as good as mine.
    Stocktrader — Jan 07, 2022
    About Dr. Sebastian Lattuga, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian, Japanese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073508933
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital ( Stony Brook )
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Saint Johns University of New York
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sebastian Lattuga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lattuga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lattuga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lattuga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lattuga works at New York Spine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lattuga’s profile.

    Dr. Lattuga has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lattuga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lattuga speaks French, Italian, Japanese and Spanish.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Lattuga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lattuga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lattuga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lattuga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

