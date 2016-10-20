Dr. Sebastian Hubbuch III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubbuch III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sebastian Hubbuch III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sebastian Hubbuch III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, St. Francis - Emory Healthcare and Warm Springs Medical Center.
Dr. Hubbuch III works at
Locations
-
1
Columbus Cardiology Associates PC2300 Manchester Expy Ste 1003, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 565-7382
-
2
PHI of Walton2151 W Spring St Ste B110, Monroe, GA 30655 Directions (770) 267-1896
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
- Warm Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hubbuch III?
I've been going to him for 2 years. He recommended me for an ablation. Of all the cardiologists that I have know, he explains everything. He is accessible and has more knowledge than any cardiologist I've talked to.
About Dr. Sebastian Hubbuch III, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1811994403
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hubbuch III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hubbuch III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hubbuch III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hubbuch III works at
Dr. Hubbuch III has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hubbuch III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubbuch III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubbuch III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hubbuch III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hubbuch III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.