Dr. Herrera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sebastian Herrera, MD
Overview
Dr. Sebastian Herrera, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from PORTER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Mischer Neurosciences9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 500, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (713) 897-5900
-
2
Mischer Neuroscience Associates - Cypress27700 Highway 290 Ste 360, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (346) 231-6830
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Herrera really came through during a medical problem. Although it took some time to get the appointment, his lead nurse and PAs are excellent. Very caring, but tough on me to help my recovery. While in the hospital, they literally picked me up out the bed and made me sit up and walk! I am very thankful for him and his immediate team. As for his front desk team……they were not the best. The dropped the ball. But his lead nurse picked it up just in time!
About Dr. Sebastian Herrera, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1851541338
Education & Certifications
- PORTER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
- Neurosurgery
