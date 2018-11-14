Dr. Sebastian Heersink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heersink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sebastian Heersink, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sebastian Heersink, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.
Dr. Heersink works at
Locations
Dermatology Center South PC2800 Ross Clark Cir Ste 1, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-2211
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sebastian Heersink performed refractive lens exchange and I'm thrilled with the results. I no longer need my readers and love having my sight back. I thought about it for several years and not sure why I waited until now but love it and highly recommend it. Dr. Sebastian and staff all did a excellent job. Thank you.
About Dr. Sebastian Heersink, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1376701391
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
