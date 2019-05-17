Dr. SEBASTIAN FERNANDEZ-BUSSY, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. FERNANDEZ-BUSSY is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. SEBASTIAN FERNANDEZ-BUSSY, MD
Dr. SEBASTIAN FERNANDEZ-BUSSY, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. FERNANDEZ-BUSSY works at
-
1
Jacksonville - Cancer4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-5419
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Fernandez-Bussy is one of the best doctors my husband and I have ever encountered. My husband has had non-hodgkins lymphoma (follicular) for the past 3 years. My husband had a CT scan in February of 2019 and the oncologist said he had to get a bronchoscopy and also take sample of nodules in his lungs. Dr. Bussy was highly recommended and did an amazing job. He is considerate, professional and caring. This is one of the many reasons we acknowledge the Mayo clinic is superb because of such high quality doctors as Dr. Bussy.
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- Male
- 1366527277
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
