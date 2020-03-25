See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Paramus, NJ
Bariatric Surgery
Dr. Sebastian Eid, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Hackensack Regional Medical Center

Dr. Eid works at Advanced Laparoscopic Association in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Inguinal Hernia and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Laparoscopic Association
    81 E State Rt 4 Ste 401, Paramus, NJ 07652
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Inguinal Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Obesity
Inguinal Hernia
Ventral Hernia

Treatment frequency



    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 25, 2020
    My father had his surgery with Doctor Eid. His experience, from consultation through surgery, was excellent. Dr. Eid was informative, professional, kind and really put my father and the whole family at ease. He did a great job of explaining the options and kept us all informed of what to expect throughout the process. We recommend Dr. Eid and his staff very highly.
    About Dr. Sebastian Eid, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1811151699
    Education & Certifications

    • Hackensack Regional Medical Center
    • UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
    • University of Medicine and Dentistry New Jersey Medical School
    • Rutgers College
