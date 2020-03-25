Dr. Sebastian Eid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sebastian Eid, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sebastian Eid, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Hackensack Regional Medical Center
Dr. Eid works at
Advanced Laparoscopic Association81 E State Rt 4 Ste 401, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 646-1121Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My father had his surgery with Doctor Eid. His experience, from consultation through surgery, was excellent. Dr. Eid was informative, professional, kind and really put my father and the whole family at ease. He did a great job of explaining the options and kept us all informed of what to expect throughout the process. We recommend Dr. Eid and his staff very highly.
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1811151699
- Hackensack Regional Medical Center
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- University of Medicine and Dentistry New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers College

