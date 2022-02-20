Dr. Sebastian De La Fuente, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Fuente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sebastian De La Fuente, MD
Overview
Dr. Sebastian De La Fuente, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad de El Salvador Facultad de Medicina|University Of Salvador School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group General Surgery At Orlando2415 N Orange Ave Ste 400, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr de la Fuente is an extremely knowledgeable physician & he’s always so patient with me during each of my office visits. He also makes sure he addresses each of my health concerns before I leave his practice. I would highly recommend him to anyone searching for quality healthcare!
About Dr. Sebastian De La Fuente, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669647921
Education & Certifications
- H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute
- Duke University Hospital Program|Duke University Medical Center
- 2007
- Universidad de El Salvador Facultad de Medicina|University Of Salvador School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
