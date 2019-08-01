Overview

Dr. Searle Videlefsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University Hospital



Dr. Videlefsky works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA and Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.