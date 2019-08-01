Dr. Searle Videlefsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Videlefsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Searle Videlefsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Searle Videlefsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University Hospital
Dr. Videlefsky works at
Locations
CardioVascular Group - Lawrenceville755 Walther Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-0399
CardioVascular Group - Duluth3855 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 497-1413
CardioVascular Group - Snellville1608 Tree Ln, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (470) 325-1150
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. V is a wonderful doctor. He has saved my husbands life on two occasions. I would recommend him highly to anyone in need of a top cardiologist. Our entire family are patients of his.
About Dr. Searle Videlefsky, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1750391306
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Videlefsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Videlefsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Videlefsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Videlefsky has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Videlefsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Videlefsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Videlefsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Videlefsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Videlefsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.