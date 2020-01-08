Dr. Sean Xie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Xie, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Xie, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Monterey Park Hospital.
Locations
Sean Xie M.d. A Medical Corp.1414 S Grand Ave Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 977-1102
Hospital Affiliations
- Monterey Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He did brain surgery on my mom. Cancer the size of a tennis ball. She is living independently and full activities
About Dr. Sean Xie, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1447292966
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
