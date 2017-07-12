See All Plastic Surgeons in Media, PA
Dr. Sean Wright, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Sean Wright, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Wright works at Main Line Health Care in Media, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Line Health Care
    1098 W Baltimore Pike Ste 3401, Media, PA 19063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 627-4427

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jul 12, 2017
    6-27-17 I had hand surgery for median nerve release due to carpal tunnel syndrome. 7-10-17 I had the stitches removed. That's two weeks after surgery and my hand feels better than it had in over five years. My quality of life was diminishing, had to quit painting and working with small tools, power tools, chainsaw and finally stopped golfing. The only regret I have is that I waited way too long to get it done. Stop living with the pain and numbness and get it done now by Dr. Wright, he's great.
    Tom Smith in Media, pa — Jul 12, 2017
    About Dr. Sean Wright, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043244320
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Swarthmore College
