Dr. Sean Weiss, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Weiss, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School Of Medicine In New Orleans - MD and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.
Locations
Dr. Sean Weiss - Facial Plastic Surgery2201 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 408, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 384-8447Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weiss and his entire staff were professional, caring and helpful. Being 75 yrs old, my case was challenging! I had previous surgery to correct nasal defects. Dr. Weiss did a revision rhinoplasty with skin graft. He was always ready to answer any questions. My appearance is much improved due to his skill and care. Anyone who become his patient will be in GREAT Hands!
About Dr. Sean Weiss, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1255549101
Education & Certifications
- Emory University|Facial Plastic Surgery - Emory University
- Otolaryngology - Louisiana State University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery - Louisiana State University School Of Medicine|Louisiana State University School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University / School Of Medicine In New Orleans - MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Weiss using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
142 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.