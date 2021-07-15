Overview

Dr. Sean Watson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital.



Dr. Watson works at Mountain Region Family Medicine in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Gate City, VA and Johnson City, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.