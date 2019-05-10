Dr. Sean Waldron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Waldron, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Waldron, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from The University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey â€” Robert Wood Johnson Medical School - Piscataway, NJ and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Waldron works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Hospital for Children1315 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
-
3
OHC-East Causeway Approach3235 E Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA 70448 Directions (504) 842-3970
-
4
Crispin G. Bolisay MD Apmc105 Medical Center Dr Ste 304, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (504) 842-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waldron?
Dr Waldron took care of my son Tyler for a few years before he passed away; I cannot even begin to say enough good things about his care! We were so blessed to have him in our lives!
About Dr. Sean Waldron, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1316157449
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center - Cincinnati, OH (Pediatric Orthopaedics)
- University Hospitals of Cleveland â€” Case Western Reserve University - Cleveland, OH (Orthopaedic General Surgery)
- The University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey â€” Robert Wood Johnson Medical School - Piscataway, NJ
- Johns Hopkins University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldron works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.