Dr. Sean Waldron, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from The University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey â€” Robert Wood Johnson Medical School - Piscataway, NJ and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Waldron works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA, Mandeville, LA and Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.