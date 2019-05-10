See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Sean Waldron, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sean Waldron, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from The University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey â€” Robert Wood Johnson Medical School - Piscataway, NJ and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Waldron works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA, Mandeville, LA and Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Hospital for Children
    1315 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-3900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab
    10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 761-5200
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    OHC-East Causeway Approach
    3235 E Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA 70448 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-3970
  4. 4
    Crispin G. Bolisay MD Apmc
    105 Medical Center Dr Ste 304, Slidell, LA 70461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
McMurray's Test
Ankle Fracture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
McMurray's Test
Ankle Fracture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear

Treatment frequency



McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 10, 2019
    Dr Waldron took care of my son Tyler for a few years before he passed away; I cannot even begin to say enough good things about his care! We were so blessed to have him in our lives!
    — May 10, 2019
    About Dr. Sean Waldron, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316157449
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center - Cincinnati, OH (Pediatric Orthopaedics)
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland â€” Case Western Reserve University - Cleveland, OH (Orthopaedic General Surgery)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • The University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey â€” Robert Wood Johnson Medical School - Piscataway, NJ
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Waldron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waldron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waldron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

