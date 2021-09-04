Dr. Sean Vanmarter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanmarter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Vanmarter, DPM
Overview
Dr. Sean Vanmarter, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Vanmarter works at
Locations
-
1
Lowcountry Podiatry PA55 Sheridan Park Cir # B, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 815-5092
-
2
Atlantic Ophthalmology55b Sheridan Park Cir, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 815-5092
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vanmarter?
The nicest doctor I have ever been too and the nicest most efficient staff!
About Dr. Sean Vanmarter, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1104988278
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanmarter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanmarter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanmarter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanmarter works at
Dr. Vanmarter has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanmarter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanmarter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanmarter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanmarter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanmarter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.