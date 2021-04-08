See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Plano, TX
Dr. Sean Townsend, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sean Townsend, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.

Dr. Townsend works at Dallas Diagnostic Assoctn Plano in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DDA Plano
    4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 500, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Methodist Richardson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 08, 2021
    Always great
    James Hendrex — Apr 08, 2021
    About Dr. Sean Townsend, MD

    Internal Medicine
    9 years of experience
    English
    1003259458
    Education & Certifications

    UT Southwestern Medical Center
    Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Texas A&M University
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Townsend, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Townsend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Townsend has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Townsend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Townsend works at Dallas Diagnostic Assoctn Plano in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Townsend’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Townsend. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Townsend.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Townsend, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Townsend appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

