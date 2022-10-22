See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Sean Taylor, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sean Taylor, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.

Dr. Taylor works at Orthopedic Physicians Alaska in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopedic Physicians Alaska
    3801 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 300, Anchorage, AK 99508

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gait Abnormality
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Upper Back Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cerebral Palsy
Degenerative Disc Disease
EMG (Electromyography)
Fibromyalgia
Knee Injection
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Injection
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Somatosensory Evoked Potential (SSEP)
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Trigger Point Injection
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    Oct 22, 2022
    Dr. Sean is the man I would highly recommend him for anybody he’s extremely thorough and takes all the time needed for proper diagnosis it’s been a true blessing to have him as my doctor
    Kendall — Oct 22, 2022
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    English
    1952372211
    University Of Washington School Of Medicine
    Providence Medical Center
    University Of Washington School Of Medicine
