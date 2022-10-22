Dr. Sean Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Taylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Taylor, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Locations
Orthopedic Physicians Alaska3801 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 524-7062
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sean is the man I would highly recommend him for anybody he’s extremely thorough and takes all the time needed for proper diagnosis it’s been a true blessing to have him as my doctor
About Dr. Sean Taylor, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1952372211
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Providence Medical Center
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
