Dr. Sean Tao, MD

Rheumatology
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sean Tao, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Tao works at Sean X Tao MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Sean Tao MD Ph D PA
    7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 310, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 541-1112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Sep 17, 2021
    Dr. Tao is one of the best doctors I have had to experience! He's kind, he listens, he's patient and caring! And most importantly, he's knowledgeable of his profession! I would rate him ??! Also, I would recommend him to anyone in need of a rheumatologist God bless him and his staff!
    Rosa Hancock — Sep 17, 2021
    About Dr. Sean Tao, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1932163813
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Tao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tao has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Tao speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

