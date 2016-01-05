Overview

Dr. Sean Smullen, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Smullen works at Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical Associates in Lansdale, PA with other offices in Doylestown, PA and Sellersville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

