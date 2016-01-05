Dr. Sean Smullen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Smullen, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Smullen, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Locations
Otolaryngology Plastic Surgery Associates, PC2100 N Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Otolaryngology Plastic Surgery Associates, PC103 Progress Drive Doylestown Pt Ste 200, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions
Otolaryngology Plastic Surgery Associates, PC920 Lawn Avenue The Smt, Sellersville, PA 18960 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had rhinoplasty last week and it was a great experience. Dr Smullen really took the time to listen and help me in my choices. I am happy with the end result. Great Dr. And great staff!
About Dr. Sean Smullen, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship in Facial Plastic Surgery University Hospital, Cincinnati
- Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery Pennsylvania State University
- University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smullen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smullen has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smullen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smullen speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Smullen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smullen.
