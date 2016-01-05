See All Otolaryngologists in Lansdale, PA
Dr. Sean Smullen, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sean Smullen, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Smullen works at Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical Associates in Lansdale, PA with other offices in Doylestown, PA and Sellersville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Otolaryngology Plastic Surgery Associates, PC
    2100 N Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446
    Otolaryngology Plastic Surgery Associates, PC
    103 Progress Drive Doylestown Pt Ste 200, Doylestown, PA 18901
    Otolaryngology Plastic Surgery Associates, PC
    920 Lawn Avenue The Smt, Sellersville, PA 18960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Nosebleed
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Nosebleed

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Jan 05, 2016
I had rhinoplasty last week and it was a great experience. Dr Smullen really took the time to listen and help me in my choices. I am happy with the end result. Great Dr. And great staff!
Elena Connery in Pa — Jan 05, 2016
About Dr. Sean Smullen, MD

Specialties
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1982767141
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Fellowship in Facial Plastic Surgery University Hospital, Cincinnati
Residency
  • Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery Pennsylvania State University
Internship
  • University Of Pennsylvania
Medical Education
  • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sean Smullen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Smullen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Smullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Smullen has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smullen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Smullen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smullen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smullen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smullen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

