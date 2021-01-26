See All Podiatric Surgeons in Nottingham, MD
Podiatric Surgery
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sean Sider, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Nottingham, MD. 

Dr. Sider works at SAINT PAUL PLACE SPECIALISTS in Nottingham, MD with other offices in Glen Burnie, MD, Baltimore, MD and Reisterstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Mercy Medical Center Inc.
    7602 Belair Rd, Nottingham, MD 21236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 663-6984
    Foot Centers of Maryland
    7927 Ritchie Hwy Ste D, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 844-4700
    Foot Centers of Maryland at Mercy Medical Center
    301 Saint Paul St Ste 812, Baltimore, MD 21202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 661-3338
    Foot Centers of Maryland in Reisterstown MD
    114 Business Center Dr, Reisterstown, MD 21136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 661-3338
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 26, 2021
    Dr. Sider was very knowledgeable about my situation and his treatment was excellent. He was prompt in meeting me, compassionate and patient. I was and am very please to be one of his patients.
    William H. Shaw — Jan 26, 2021
    About Dr. Sean Sider, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215054994
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Sider, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sider has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

