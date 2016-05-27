Dr. Sean Edward Shannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Edward Shannon, MD
Dr. Sean Edward Shannon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shannon works at
Locations
Our Lady of the Lake Rheumatology7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 501A, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 765-6505
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable, he wasn't there to just do a job. He explained everything in normal terms so that I would understand it. Very professional doctor and I would highly recommend anyone looking for a rheumatologist to definitely see him!
About Dr. Sean Edward Shannon, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1619995487
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shannon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shannon works at
Dr. Shannon has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shannon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.