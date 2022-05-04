See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Sean Shahrestani, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sean Shahrestani, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and North Central Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Shahrestani works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group Llp
    11212 State Highway 151 Ste 150, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 804-5400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    TSAOG Orthopaedics Quarry Area
    3327 Research Plz Ste 404, San Antonio, TX 78235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 804-5400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • North Central Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Anterior Approach Total Hip Replacement
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Anterior Approach Total Hip Replacement
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Anterior Approach Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 04, 2022
    I have nothing but respect and admiration for Dr. Shahrestani. He completed my, total knee replacement in October2021. He's hangs on, doesn't surprise you, he's in depth about your recovery and states the facts about the procedure. He told me, I may not like him after my surgery. He was right, but it didn't last. I was a special case. I ended up having to go to the Orth Now about a week or so after my surgery. Dr. Shahrestani was just about to sit down for dinner and he took the call. Then, scheduled me to come in the following day. I can't say enough about Dr. Shahrestani. Dr. Shahrestani, is a compassionate, detailed, and driven young man. I can't wait to make an appointment to see him again.
    Latrina Helfrich — May 04, 2022
    About Dr. Sean Shahrestani, MD

    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861805996
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
    • University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
    • University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Shahrestani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahrestani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shahrestani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shahrestani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shahrestani works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shahrestani’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahrestani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahrestani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahrestani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahrestani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

