Dr. Sean Shahrestani, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and North Central Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Shahrestani works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.