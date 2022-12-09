Dr. Sean Sawh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Sawh, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Sawh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital
Dr. Sawh works at
Locations
Palm Beach Urology Associates - Jupiter2141 S Alternate A1A Ste 420, Jupiter, FL 33477 Directions (561) 743-5580
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had two visits with him and found him to be patient and knowledgeable. He cares about his patients issues in the past. I’ve had issues with the back office, but he’s a very good physician so they may have more than average load, but they have a texting service, which is extremely prompt.
About Dr. Sean Sawh, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1154593689
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sawh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawh works at
Dr. Sawh has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.