Overview

Dr. Sean Sadikot, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Sadikot works at CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Embolism, Respiratory Management and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.