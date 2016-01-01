See All Radiation Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Sean Sachdev, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sean Sachdev, MD

Radiation Oncology
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sean Sachdev, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sachdev works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group
    251 E Huron St Ste LC-178, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-2520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Chordoma
Genitourinary Cancers
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Chordoma
Genitourinary Cancers

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Sean Sachdev, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558640300
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Sachdev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachdev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sachdev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sachdev works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Sachdev’s profile.

    Dr. Sachdev has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachdev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachdev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachdev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sean Sachdev, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.