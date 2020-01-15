Overview

Dr. Sean Roddy, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Ellis Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Roddy works at Albany Med Vascular in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.