Dr. Sean Robinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Robinson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8120 Timberlake Way Ste 109, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 689-8441
Capital Orthopedics7551 Timberlake Way Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 525-0620
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robinson recently performed an anterior right hip replacement on me. He was very through in reviewing my records and exposing the results of my MRI and X-rays. He provided education and treatment recommendations. I was able to proceed quickly towards surgery and am home recovering. I would highly recommend Dr. Robinson due to his expertise, extensive knowledge. He is a caring surgeon for both the patient and their family.
About Dr. Sean Robinson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1114346111
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic, Sports Medicine
- San Francisco Orthopedic Residency Program
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- University of California Santa Barbara
